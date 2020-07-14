Louisiana man accused of killing wife has trial delayed due to coronavirus: report

A Louisiana man accused of killing his wife nearly a decade ago is having his trial delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

Oscar Lozada, 45, was scheduled to begin his trial Monday in Baton Rouge on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Sylviane Finck Lozada, The Advocate reported. But Lozada’s attorney and Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings requested a delay, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Lozada is accused of killing his wife and disposing of her body after the 51-year-old high school teacher went missing in 2011. Her remains have not been found.

Lozada and the couple’s then 4-year-old daughter fled to his home country of Venezuela around the time of his wife’s disappearance, authorities said. He was arrested in 2018 after authorities located him in Mexico.

Lozada turned down an offer in March to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year sentence, The Advocate reported at the time. The deal would have prevented the case from going to trial.

A judge set a status hearing for Aug. 13, but a new date for the trial was not immediately scheduled.

