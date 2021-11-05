Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent announces 'independent review' of sexual assault handling

The superintendent of the Loudoun County Public Schools announced he is launching an "independent review" into the school district's handling of recent sexual misconduct allegations at Stone Bridge and Broad Run high schools.

In an email to Loudoun County Public Schools family and staff obtained by Fox News and later posted to the school's website, Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler announced the school district has hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. to conduct the review of the recent sexual misconduct incidents.

"We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters. We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed. Consequently, and with full support of the School Board, Loudoun County Public Schools hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. on October 28, 2021 to conduct an independent review of these incidents," Ziegler said.

"Please know that this independent review is only one step in moving forward to help heal our school community. We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make. Together, we believe we can make our schools a safer, more nurturing environment for every student," he added.