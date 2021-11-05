Expand / Collapse search
Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent announces 'independent review' of sexual assault handling

Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler said that the review will 'help heal our school community'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Loudoun County students walk out of class in protest after sex assault Video

Loudoun County students walk out of class in protest after sex assault

School system's handling of assault cases sparks outrage

The superintendent of the Loudoun County Public Schools announced he is launching an "independent review" into the school district's handling of recent sexual misconduct allegations at Stone Bridge and Broad Run high schools.

In an email to Loudoun County Public Schools family and staff obtained by Fox News and later posted to the school's website, Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler announced the school district has hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. to conduct the review of the recent sexual misconduct incidents.

LOUDOUN PARENTS GATHER FOR POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT REVELATIONS

Parents and community members attend a Loudoun County School Board meeting, just 40 minutes from Fairfax

Parents and community members attend a Loudoun County School Board meeting, just 40 minutes from Fairfax (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

"We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters. We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed. Consequently, and with full support of the School Board, Loudoun County Public Schools hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. on October 28, 2021 to conduct an independent review of these incidents," Ziegler said.

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 11: Loudoun County School Board members vote to enact Policy 8040 during a school board meeting at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building on August 11, 2021 in Ashburn, Va.  (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Please know that this independent review is only one step in moving forward to help heal our school community. We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make. Together, we believe we can make our schools a safer, more nurturing environment for every student," he added.

