Loudoun County mom says 6-year-old asked her if she was 'born evil' because she's white

A Loudoun County, Virginia , mom said at a school board meeting this month that she pulled her children from the public school system after her 6-year-old asked her if she was "born evil" because she’s white.

"We had specifically moved them out of LCPS due to the swift and uncompromising political agenda of Superintendents Williams, Ziegler, and the school board had forced upon us. First, it was in the early spring of 2020 when my six-year-old somberly came to me and asked me if she was born evil because she was a white person. Something she learned in a history lesson at school," the mother said at a school board meeting on Oct. 26. Video of her testimony has since spread on social media.

"Then, you kept the schools closed for a year-and-a-half, despite the science indicating it was safe for kids to return," the mother continued. "Now, you’ve covered up a rape, and arrested, humiliated, and falsely accused parents of being domestic terrorists."

Loudoun County has faced national attention and condemnation in recent weeks over accusations it covered up a sexual assault report, as well as continued battles over critical race theory curriculum in classes. Parents are calling for resignations from Superintendent Scott Ziegler and the entire school board over the alleged cover-up.

An email from May 28 and revealed this month shows ​​Ziegler telling the school board about the sexual assault allegation that took place in a girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. At a June school board meeting, however, Ziegler declared that "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and that to his knowledge, "we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms."

The email’s revelation sparked widespread accusations that the school board covered up the assault, which the district has denied.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools, Wayne Byard, told Fox News last week that the school district reported the alleged assault on May 28 to the sheriff's office immediately. He said the report "could not be released to the general public" at the time because "the nature of the incident was still under investigation."

The revelation was made just days before the Nov. 2 Virginia gubernatorial election, which has focused on education. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin pulled ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe, according to a Fox News poll last week, with Youngkin garnering 53% support to McAuliffe's 45%.