Loudon county dad who says daughter was sexually assaulted in school pursues suit against district

The family of a Loudoun County high school student who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school bathroom has retained a law firm to represent them in a case against the school district.

"Attorneys for the family of the Stone Bridge High School student who was sexually assaulted in the girls’ restroom on May 28 by a boy claiming to be ‘gender fluid’ today announced they will pursue legal actions against Loudoun County under the provisions of Title IX," a press release Thursday, which was sent to Fox News from the Stanley Law Group in Virginia, states.

"The sexual assault our daughter endured should never happen to any young girl, or any child, attending a public school," Jess and Scott Smith are quoted as saying in the press release about their lawsuit and alleged assault against their daughter.

Their lawyer, Bill Stanley, added that the alleged assault against the Smiths' daughter is "abhorrent."

"What happened to Mr. and Mrs. Smith and their daughter in Loudoun County is absolutely abhorrent and unacceptable. It is a nightmare no family should have to endure, yet it has happened twice in Loudoun Schools in the same year by the same perpetrator. This is outrageous," he said in the press release.

The law firm will also represent Scott Smith against "wrongful and unconstitutional" charges filed against him in Circuit Court.

Smith was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in August after he was arrested at a school board meeting on June 22 in a scene that was recorded and spread on social media.

Smith claimed earlier this week that the district tried to cover up the alleged bathroom sexual assault of his daughter, which was detailed in a Daily Wire article on the matter.

Before Smith’s arrest at the June 22 board meeting, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Scott Ziegler said that "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and that to his knowledge, "we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms," according to The Daily Wire.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's office confirmed to Fox News earlier this week that there was a two-month investigation into the May 28 alleged sexual assault at the school before an arrest of the suspect.

"We can confirm a May 28, 2021 case that involved a thorough 2-month-long investigation that was conducted to determine the facts of the case prior to arrest," the sheriff’s office told Fox News. "This case is still pending court proceedings. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is not able to provide any documents that pertain to a pending case."

"We will fight the wrongful and unconstitutional criminal charges against Mr. Smith in circuit court. We will protect the interests of their daughter at every turn of the legal process. And, we will pursue federal Title IX actions against the local government and all officials who are responsible for allowing this harm to come to the Smith’s daughter," Stanley added in his comments.

When approached for comment, Loudoun County Public Schools told Fox News it does not comment on pending legislation.