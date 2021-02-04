Expand / Collapse search
Lottery lightning strikes twice: Idaho woman claims 2 big jackpots in 2 days

The double win by Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene beat odds of 1 in 282.5 million, Idaho Lottery officials said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
How’s this for a lucky streak: A lottery player in Idaho won a $200,000 scratch-off prize last Friday – then won a $300,000 prize the very next day, according to a report.

The double win by Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene beat odds of 1 in 282.5 million, Idaho Lottery officials said, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Peterson purchased the tickets at two different stores in different cities, she told the newspaper.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS $2 MILLION MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE AFTER HITTING DEER WITH NEW CAR

The first winner was a "Grand Fortune" scratch-off ticket that she bought at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Coeur d’Alene, and the second winner was a "Comin’ in Hot" scratch-off ticket, purchased at an Albertsons supermarket in Hayden, Peterson said.

"I couldn’t believe it" she told the Statesman about the first winner, but the real surprise happened the following day.

"I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again, the next day," she said.

Among her plans for the cash: paying bills, buying a truck and taking a trip to Las Vegas, she told the paper.

Previously last week, Idaho resident Bryan Moss won $250,000 playing the state’s lottery. It was his sixth overall win since he started playing, he said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

