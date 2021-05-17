Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wildfire
Published

Los Angeles wildfire: Arson investigators detain 2 for questioning

Blaze near Topanga State Park has residents under evacuation orders

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

About 1,000 Los Angeles residents remained under evacuation orders Monday as firefighters protected canyon homes from a smoky wildfire that churned through vegetation that hasn't burned in half a century. 

The cause of the fire in steep, inaccessible terrain near Topanga State Park has been deemed "suspicious" and is under investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. 

Arson investigators detained and released one person on Saturday and a second person was questioned on Sunday, the department said. 

Firefighters walk in line to fight the wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Sunday. (AP)

Firefighters walk in line to fight the wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Sunday. (AP)

‘FREE PALESTINE’ DEMONSTRATORS BLOCK TRAFFIC IN LOS ANGELES 

No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains. It grew rapidly Saturday afternoon — forcing about 1,000 Topanga Canyon area residents to flee their homes. 

Topanga Canyon is a remote, wooded community with some ranch homes bordering Malibu, about 20 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. 

Another eruption of the fire Sunday afternoon caused authorities to warn several dozen more residents to be prepared to evacuate. 

The fire's flames raced along ridges, sending up a huge plume of smoke and raining ash across surrounding neighborhoods. 

A helicopter flies over a brush fire scorching the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Sunday. (AP)

A helicopter flies over a brush fire scorching the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Sunday. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

By Sunday evening, the fire had charred just over 2 square miles of brush and trees. There was no containment. 

Authorities were expected to give an update about the fire and the firefighting efforts at a news conference late Monday morning. 

Your Money