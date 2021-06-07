Los Angeles boardwalk performer brutally attacked at Venice Beach

Police in Los Angeles are looking for a suspect seen on video punching out a man in his 70s who was performing on the Venice Beach boardwalk Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face during the attack, which happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Ocean Ave., KTTV, the Fox-owned TV station in Los Angeles reported, citing the LAPD.

Video posted on the Twitter account Venice Beach Boardwalk, which describes itself as "documenting the decline of the world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk," shows a shirtless man walking past the victim as he performs. The suspect can be seen turning around and punching the victim from behind.

After a cut in the video, the elderly victim can be seen lying on the ground as first responders render first aid.

The victim, described as a well-known performer on the boardwalk, was taken to a hospital and his current condition was not immediately known, the Venice Current reported.

The suspect remains at large. No additional information has been released.

Authorities have asked anyone with details on the boardwalk attack to contact the LAPD.

Residents in Los Angeles' coastal Venice neighborhood have been calling for action over the expansion of homeless encampments along the city's famous boardwalk – Ocean Front Walk – and elsewhere in a neighborhood known for its beach and canals.

The homeless encampments in the area have been connected to a string of crimes, including shootings, fights, fires and drug use.

