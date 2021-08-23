Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Los Angeles-area vaccine worker struck in hit-and-run; may have been intentional, officials say

Driver hit signs at Santa Clarita clinic before turning around and hitting clinic worker, witnesses told investigators

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Dr. Siegel expects ‘big’ COVID vaccine uptick following full Pfizer approval Video

Dr. Siegel expects ‘big’ COVID vaccine uptick following full Pfizer approval

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel breaks down the impact of the FDA giving full approval and a name to the Pfizer vaccine.

A motorist may have intentionally hit a COVID-19 vaccination worker in a Los Angeles suburb over the weekend, authorities said, marking another violent incident related to vaccine sites in the region. 

Witnesses told investigators a driver ran into signs at a clinic in Santa Clarita, north of Downtown Los Angeles, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX Los Angeles reported. 

After hitting the signs, the driver turned around and drove into the clinic worker, witnesses said, according to the news outlet. 

The victim, who has not been identified, sustained minor injuries and declined treatment. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the vaccination site remains closed. 

People sign forms to oppose vaccine passports as they participate at the "S.O.S California No Vaccine Passport Rally" at Tongva Park in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday. A vaccine worker was struck by a motorist in San Clarita that may have been intentional, authorities said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

People sign forms to oppose vaccine passports as they participate at the "S.O.S California No Vaccine Passport Rally" at Tongva Park in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday. A vaccine worker was struck by a motorist in San Clarita that may have been intentional, authorities said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

"We are saddened by this terrible incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the person injured," the agency said in a statement to Fox News. "Public health is working with local authorities and the vaccination site has closed as the investigation is underway." 

Fox News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators were searching for a four-door Chevrolet. The driver appeared to be a man in his 60s with short gray hair and weighing 200 pounds. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

The suspected hit-and-run came amid a series of protests and violent acts near COVID-19 vaccine sites in and around Los Angeles. A brawl broke out and one person was stabbed earlier this month in downtown Los Angeles during an anti-vaccine rally.

Other gatherings include protests against a statewide vaccine mandate for many public workers. 

Your Money