Los Angeles-area firefighters rescue teen girl stuck in chimney

Los Angeles-area firefighters on Wednesday rescued a teenager who became trapped feet-first in the chimney of a two-story apartment complex.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the Inglewood apartment building around 3:30 p.m. where they found a -14-year-old girl partially stuck in the chimney. Firefighters lowered wristlets down to her to keep her from falling further inside before attempting a rescue, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It was not known how she wound up in the chimney.

Rescue crews removed bricks and pulled her to safety after 20 minutes, the paper said. The department tweeted the girl had no obvious injuries but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The department told the Times that while rare, chimney rescues are not uncommon. In 2013, a 20-year-old man became stuck in a chimney in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles for more than five hours after being dared him to climb inside while drinking with friends on a roof.

In 2014, a 30-year-old woman got stuck in a chimney for two hours while trying to break into the Thousand Oaks home of a man who recently ended their courtship.

Brian Stevens, an inspector for the Fire Department, told the Times that some people "think it’s plausible to go ahead and get into your house or break into a house."

“I can tell you that doesn’t seem to work out for most people," he added. "It’s very narrow.”