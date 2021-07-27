Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Los Angeles Rite Aid employee shot dead while trying to stop beer thieves, police say

LAPD says one murder suspect surrendered to authorities, while another suspect is still sought

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
One of two suspects sought in connection to the shooting death of a Los Angeles Rite Aid employee who tried stopping the pair from stealing beer has turned himself in, authorities said. 

Anthony Lemus, 20, turned him into the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Community Police Station on Monday night, the LAPD told Fox News. He is charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond, a police spokeswoman said. 

The other suspect connected to the July 15 killing of Miguel Penaloza, 36, is still being sought. 

The deadly attack occurred around 8:40 p.m. when two men walked into the store and each took a case of beer, police said. They attempted to flee without paying when Penaloza confronted them.

A brief struggle over the beer ensued and one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and opened fire, police said. They fled on foot through the parking lot. 

A Rite Aid spokesman referred questions from Fox News to the LAPD.

The fatal shooting came amid a series of violent and brazen thefts at retails stores – particularly in California. 

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced new efforts to crack down on the surge of thefts and crimes occurring at retail outlets. He signed a bill that will create a series of task forces to focus on three regions throughout the state and will re-established organized retail theft as a crime.

Los Angeles was listed as the top spot for organized retail crime, according to a December report by the National Retail Federation. 

Your Money