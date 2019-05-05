'President Barack Obama Boulevard' unveiled in Los Angeles

Former President Barack Obama now has a second stretch of roadway named for him in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, thousands gathered for the renaming of Rodeo Road to "President Barack Obama Boulevard," a 3.5-mile street that runs through the historically black Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw neighborhood.

The former president was not in attendance as onlookers celebrated his legacy at a spot where he held a presidential campaign rally in 2007, the Los Angeles Times reported.

OBAMA TOOK TRUMP'S WIN AS A PERSONAL INSULT, BOOK SAYS

“As we drive through this city and we see past presidents on Adams, on Washington, on Jefferson and now we’ll have one that was in our lifetime, who was a president for everybody: Barack Hussein Obama,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, according to the Times.

Obama Boulevard intersects with “Presidents Row,” a collection of streets named after former presidents George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stretch of Rodeo Road -- not to be confused with Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills -- was the second roadway in Los Angeles to be renamed after Obama. Part of Highway 134 near Occidental College – where Obama was briefly enrolled – was renamed last year as President Barack H. Obama Highway.

The former president has been a frequent presence in Southern California in recent years. In a Beverly Hills fundraiser last year, he chided “the other side” of the political divide for being “angry all the time.” In the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections, he rallied support for Democratic candidates during a speech in Anaheim.