Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

West
Published

Panel from missing Los Angeles Public Library sculpture found after 50 years

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Fifty years after a three-panel bronze sculpture disappeared from the grounds of the Los Angeles Public Library, one of the panels has been found.

The "Well of the Scribes" vanished in 1969 when gardens in front of the library were demolished to make way for a parking lot, according to reports.

"The gardens were fortunately restored in 1993, but the Well of the Scribes went missing," said City Librarian John Szabo told KABC-TV Friday.

Author Susan Orlean referenced the sculpture in her 2018 bestseller “The Library Book.”

That inspired the managing editor at Alta magazine to commission an article about the missing sculpture which ran over the summer, The Los Angeles Times reported.

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS VENDOR FORCED TO REMOVE IMPEACHMENT-THEMED 'PEACH MINT' DESSERT ITEM FROM CAFETERIA

An antiques dealer in Arizona read the article and recognized the sculpture, according to the paper.

A bronze panel the dealer bought for $500 years earlier and kept in his apartment was a piece of the artwork, the paper reported.

The dealer gave the panel back to the library, which unveiled it Friday.

LIBRARY BOOK RETURNED WITH FULL TACO SHOVED BETWEEN ITS PAGES

“Up until now, we thought [the sculpture] might have been destroyed or was in someone’s backyard,” Szabo said, according to the Times. “We just didn’t know if it would ever be found.”

The "Well of Scribes" went on display in the gardens when the Library opened in 1926. According to the paper, the sculpture pays homage to history’s great writers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM 

Now the Library wants to solve the rest of the mystery and find out what happened to the other two missing panels.

"We've always been hopeful,"  Szabo told KABC, "but I think we're especially hopeful now that part of it has been discovered, that we might find the other two pieces."