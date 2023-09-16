Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Los Angeles police officer shot, hospitalized in suspected 'ambush attack'

The suspected ambush attack happened outside the California sheriff's station

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Nancy Grace on search for 'brazen' escaped inmate: 'Look at his track record' Video

Nancy Grace on search for 'brazen' escaped inmate: 'Look at his track record'

'Crime Stories' host Nancy Grace joins 'America Reports' to provide analysis of the search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was shot and hospitalized Saturday evening in a suspected ‘ambush attack,' Fox News Digital has learned.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said that reports of the shooting came in on Saturday, September 16 at approximately 6 p.m. PST. Authorities said that suspected ambush and shooting happened outside the Palmdale Sheriff's station in Palmdale, California.

Palmdale Sheriffs Station

Authorities say that the suspected ambush occurred outside of Palmdale Sheriffs Station in California on Saturday, September 16. (Palmdale Sheriffs Station)

The LASD posted an update to X, saying that the deputy was found "in medical distress" outside the station and taken to a local hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no information immediately available regarding the deputy's condition.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.