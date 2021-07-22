Los Angeles motorcycle cop taken to hospital after crash

A motorcycle police officer in Los Angeles was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash.

An "officer needs help" call went out at around 5:50 a.m., the LAPD told Fox News.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards in the West Adams area.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

His status is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.