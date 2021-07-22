Los Angeles motorcycle cop taken to hospital after crash
The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment
A motorcycle police officer in Los Angeles was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash.
An "officer needs help" call went out at around 5:50 a.m., the LAPD told Fox News.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards in the West Adams area.
His status is currently unknown.
This is a developing story.