Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles motorcycle cop taken to hospital after crash

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A motorcycle police officer in Los Angeles was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash. 

An "officer needs help" call went out at around 5:50 a.m., the LAPD told Fox News. 

The crash occurred at the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards in the West Adams area. 

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment. 

His status is currently unknown. 

This is a developing story.  

