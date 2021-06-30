Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles mom arrested after 3 young children found dead inside home

There were no 'obvious signs' of trauma and a cause of death was not immediately released

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
LOS ANGELES—Authorities announced the arrest of a mother after her three children—all under the age of three—were found dead in their East Los Angeles home, a report said.

Fox 11 reported that Sandra Chico, 28, was arrested on suspicion of triple murder. The family identified the children as one-month-old Milan Rodrigues; Mason Rodriguez, 3 years old; and Mia Rodriguez, who was four. The children’s grandmother—and Chico’s mother-in-law—told the station that the mother was unwell.

The Los Angeles Times reported that bail was set at $2 million. Chico’s sister told the paper that she exhibited symptoms of postpartum depression in recent weeks. She said her sister adored the children.

The paper pointed out that it was not immediately revealed how the children died, and there were no "obvious signs" of trauma.

