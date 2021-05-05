Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles man seen trying to douse raging fire with garden hose

Fire officials told the station that there were no injuries

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Helicopter footage over a fire in Los Angeles on Tuesday showed a man on a roof doing his best to tame the blaze armed only with a garden hose.

Fox 11 reported that the fire broke out in South L.A. The fire was first reported as a dumpster fire, but it eventually grew and threatened nearby structures. The man could be seen walking on the roof in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading and destroying the property. The report said that it was unclear if the man was a homeowner or a Good Samaritan.

At one point, the smoke grew thicker and began to billow upward. The individual with the hose was forced to step back. Firefighters arrived at the scene and the man eventually got down from the roof.

Fire officials told the station that there were no injuries. One of the reporters from the station said it was unclear if the firefighters knew he was on the roof, because they would have ordered him away from the scene.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money