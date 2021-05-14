Los Angeles Lyft driver, 67, pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint at gas station, dash cam video shows

A 67-year-old California Lyft driver was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint after refueling at a Los Angeles gas station on Monday, according to reports.

The alleged robbery was recorded on the driver’s dashcam video, which was obtained by FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

"I was very scared," Paul Liao told KCAL-TV in LA of the alleged robbery. "Very scared."

. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether race factored into the attack on Liao who is Taiwanese. Liao told investigators the suspect asked about his ethnicity

The suspect allegedly jumped into the backseat of Liao’s car while he was at a gas station El Monte, east of downtown LA, waiting for his next fare, his daughter-in-law said, FOX 11 reported.

CALIFORNIA UBER DRIVER ATTACKED BY FEMALE PASSENGER AND IT'S ALL CAUGHT ON TAPE

The suspect allegedly demanded Liao’s wallet and stole his cell phone and around $1,500 in cash, the daughter-in-law said. She said he had just earned the money on another job doing designated driving services, according to KCAL.

The video appears to show the suspect hit Liao with the gun multiple times, giving him a bloody nose. His daughter-in-law said the suspect got angry after he demanded the keys to the car and was told by Liao it was keyless and only he could drive it. The suspect then fled from the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect, according to FOX 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Liao had bought the dashcam around two months earlier over safety concerns, KCAL reported.