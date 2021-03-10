LA family of woman killed in wreck involving 17-year-old's Lamborghini pushes for prosecution

Monique Munoz's mother is pushing for the prosecution of a flashy Los Angeles businessman's 17-year-old son who she says was driving the Lamborghini that collided with her daughter's Lexus last month.

"He killed my daughter," Carol Cardona, Munoz's mom, told Fox News on Wednesday. "It’s very frustrating and I believe he’s being protected given [the] status of his dad."

James Khuri, the teen's father and a successful entrepreneur, posted an apology Wednesday to his popular Instagram account, which has boasted over one million followers and featured pictures of luxury sports cars.

"Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter," Khuri wrote. "I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter. Still, I want to offer my support in any way you will allow me to. My family and I pray for the Munoz family."

Fox News is not naming the 17-year-old because he is a minor and has not yet been charged with a crime.

Munoz, 32, was on her way home from work in west Los Angeles in mid-February when her Lexus and the 17-year-old's Lamborghini SUV collided.

Isaac Cardona, Munoz's stepfather, said he wanted to see the teen prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Even if he’s a juvenile, he was driving an adult vehicle acting like an adult. He should be tried as an adult," he told Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Mark Werksman, an attorney for James Khuri's son, said the 17-year-old was in the hospital for nearly two weeks with a traumatic brain injury but has since returned home and was continuing to recover. He denied the teen was racing at the time.

The LAPD's West Traffic Division tweeted that the wreck was a "costly reminder for everyone to slow down."

A spokesperson for the LAPD told Fox News on Tuesday that the driver of the Lamborghini "was booked and the case has been submitted to the courts for [filing] consideration."

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office told Fox News that "the case is under review" but declined further comment.

Werksman said the district attorney has not yet made a filing decision, but the teen will appear in a juvenile court next month.

A December Forbes profile of James Khuri described him as a "serial entrepreneur" who "owns four real estate companies and five manufacturing and distribution companies." It continued, "By the time he was 27, he’d reached $100 million in sales with just one of his businesses."

Khuri also has curated an influencer brand on Instagram where he's posted pictures of sports cars for his many followers.

Khuri could not be reached for comment Wednesday.