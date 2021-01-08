Los Angeles man caught on video killing ex-girlfriend, police say

Investigators in Los Angeles are searching for a man caught on surveillance video this week killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her 3-year-old daughter, authorities said.

The video, released by the Los Angeles Police Department, shows Karen Ruiz, 35, getting out of a vehicle just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as another car pulls in behind her on a residential driveway.

Ruiz immediately runs toward the home while screaming for help. Herbert Nixon Flores, 46, appears to chase after her and fires several shots from a semi-automatic handgun at Ruiz, who is off-camera, police said.

Flores runs back to his car and flees. A child can be heard screaming.

Ruiz died at the scene. She had dropped off her daughter at a babysitter's home and was retrieving something from her car when Flores appeared.

"The relationship was violent," said LAPD Detective Sharon Kim told KTLA, the Los Angeles TV station affiliated with The CW Network. "She had several reports made against him over the years and most recently she took out a restraining order against him due to some violent acts he committed against her."

Flores is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with further information about the shooting or Flores' whereabouts is asked to contact the LAPD's Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550.