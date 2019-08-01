Los Angeles hospital director arrested on child pornography charges

A Los Angeles hospital director was arrested after allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Guido Germano, 59, was arrested on June 19 after allegedly distributing child porn through “peer-to-peer” software and downloading the videos to his personal computer at his home in Santa Monica, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

He works as the Division of Artificial Intelligence Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles. He also was on the editorial board of three medical journals, KTLA reported, citing a recently removed biography from Cedars-Sinai’s website.

Germano faces one felony count of distribution of obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. He was released on bond and is due back for arraignment Thursday at Foltz Criminal Justice Center, the Santa Monica Sun reported.

Germano was on the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology board in 2012 and worked as a fellow for the American Heart Association in 2001, according to the hospital bio. He will serve a possible maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison if convicted on the charges against him. The hospital has not publicly commented on Germano's arrest.