LA mom pleads for answers after son killed leaving funeral

A mother is pleading for answers after her son was shot and killed while leaving a funeral in South LA on Sept. 11.

23-year-old Isaiah Hubbard was leaving the funeral when a male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking Hubbard and another 23-year-old man. Both victims were struck multiple times while the suspect ran to a nearby vehicle and fled.

"When he was walking back to the vehicle he rode to the funeral in, somebody opened fire," said Monica Steele, Hubbard's mother.

Steele said Hubbard's friend tried pushing him into the vehicle to rush him to the hospital, and ended up flagging down a fire truck.

"The fire department was able to take Isaiah to the hospital, but he bled out," said Steele.

SHOOTING AT CALIFORNIA CANDLELIGHT VIGIL KILLS 2

Steele got a knock on her door at 12:30 a.m. Saturday from detectives.

"I was asleep so it took me a while to comprehend that someone was at my door, and who was at my door. They kept saying they were the police department. There were two detectives and they said they were with the homicide division. My heart sunk, and they asked me if they could come inside and have a seat. That was very difficult to hear of course, you know, and the detectives were great. They stayed with me until I made the phone call because I had to call my mom," said Steele.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steele said she's been receiving an outpouring of love and support from family and friends as she grieves.

"It's difficult. His [Isaiah] birthday is Friday so he would have been 24 so I just feel like we should have been planning for his birthday to celebrate his life. Instead, I'm planning a funeral for him. Nobody should have to bury their kids. No parent should have to bury their kids at all," said Steele.

Click for more from Fox LA.