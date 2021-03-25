Los Angeles fire prompts rescue of people stranded on roof: report

Firefighters in Los Angeles were working Wednesday night to rescue multiple people who appeared stranded on the roof of a downtown building that caught fire.

Crews were seen positioning a ladder to the top of a vacant eight-story building in a bid to get the people off the roof safely, in video posted by KABC-TV of Los Angeles. Several people were seen waving to firefighter from the roof.

A call came in about the blaze at 7:18 p.m., a fire department spokesman told KABC. The blaze started on the second floor and it was unknown how extensively the flames spread inside the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In addition to the firefighters reaching the stranded people by ladder, other firefighters were looking to enter the building to battle the flames, the spokeswoman said.

It was unknown whether more people were inside the structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.