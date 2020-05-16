Los Angeles fire, explosion leave at least 10 firefighters injured: reports

A fire and explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening have left at least 10 firefighters injured, according to reports.

Live video on local station KNBC-TV showed the fire was still active as of 7 p.m. Pacific time.

More than 230 firefighters were responding to the scene, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Numerous stretchers were lined up in the street outside the building and helicopter crews were seen nearby, apparently planning to transport the injured to hospitals.

Firefighters were called to a Boyd Street address around 6:30 p.m. local time and the blaze spread to some surrounding buildings, KTLA-TV of Los Angeles reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.