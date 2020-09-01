LA man shot by cops in back more than 20 times, lawyer claims as police continue investigation

A civil rights attorney who represents the families of past police shooting victims claimed Tuesday morning that police fatally shot a Black man the day before in southern Los Angeles “in the back 20+ times then left him for hours.”

Ben Crump -- who represents the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Jacob Blake -- made the claims on Twitter, saying the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department stopped 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee while he was riding his bike for an alleged “vehicle code violation.”

“They say he ran, dropped clothes and handgun,” Crump wrote. “He didn’t pick it up, but cops shot him in the back 20+ times then left him for hours.”

The LASD confirmed they stopped the victim – who they have not identified as Kizzee – for riding his bicycle in an unlawful way.

PROTESTS ERUPT IN SOUTHERN LOS ANGELES AFTER BLACK MAN KILLED BY DEPUTIES, REPORT SAYS

A witness in the neighborhood captured video showing a pair of deputies chasing after a man while he was carrying what appeared to be a pile of clothes on Monday at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported. Kizzee was shot shortly thereafter and died at the scene.

The LASD did not immediately reply to Fox News’ requests for comment. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Tuesday.

PROTESTS ERUPT IN SOUTHERN LOS ANGELES AFTER BLACK MAN KILLED BY DEPUTIES, REPORT SAYS

Los Angeles Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean previously told the Times the reports that Kizzee had been struck more than 20 times were inaccurate but could not immediately say how many times he was wounded.

Dean said in a Monday press conference that two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving in the area at the time when they saw a man, Kizzee, riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to the Times. It was not known which codes the man allegedly broke, Dean said.

When deputies tried to stop the man, he dropped his bike and ran, with deputies in pursuit, Dean said.

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Dean said at a subsequent press conference, according to the New York Post. “The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun. At which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were reported to have injuries, police said.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

LAPD STATION VANDALIZED, AMERICAN FLAG SET ON FIRE

During the Monday press conference, Dean said investigators had not yet interviewed witnesses or reviewed any surveillance or cellphone video.

“Give us time to conduct our investigation," he said. “We will get all of the facts of this case and eventually present them."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted in a statement that multiple independent investigations began at the scene, as is customary with deputy-involved shootings. Authorities are still investigating.

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles announced the shooting on Twitter and urged protesters to come to the scene.

“Los Angeles County Sheriffs killed a Black man...Dijon...on 109th and Budlong and left his body facedown in the dirt,” the tweet states. “We need all hands on deck. Please get here ASAP!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 100 protesters then marched to an LASD sheriff’s station demanding answers. Some said they didn't think the shooting was justified while others chanted, “Say his name” and “No justice, no peace,” the Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.