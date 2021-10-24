Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Los Angeles downtown shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded: reports

The fatality was a 20-year-old man, according to a report

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunfire in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night left one man dead and two others critically wounded, according to reports.

The shooting happened at a mixed retail and residential building on Grand Avenue, KNBC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

The fatality was a 20-year-old man, according to KCBS-TV of Los Angeles.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four suspects were seen fleeing the crime scene, KCBS reported. No description of the suspects was immediately available after the shooting and it was unclear whether it was gang-related, the report said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Your Money