Los Angeles downtown shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded: reports

Gunfire in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night left one man dead and two others critically wounded, according to reports.

The shooting happened at a mixed retail and residential building on Grand Avenue, KNBC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

The fatality was a 20-year-old man, according to KCBS-TV of Los Angeles.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNBC.

Four suspects were seen fleeing the crime scene, KCBS reported. No description of the suspects was immediately available after the shooting and it was unclear whether it was gang-related, the report said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.