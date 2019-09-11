Los Angeles deputy city attorney among three dead in possible murder-suicide

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office identified one of its employees as one of three people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide Wednesday morning.

The bodies of Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman, his wife and their adult son were found inside in their home in the suburb of Northridge, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers arrived at the home just after 9 a.m. in response to reports of a shooting. Inside they found a man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told Fox News.

They also recovered two handguns, he said.

DUTCH COP SUSPECTED OF KILLING 2 CHILDREN, SELF: POLICE

A woman in her 20s fled the home through a bathroom window and ran to a neighbor's house where she called the police, Lopez said. She was not injured.

A neighbor told KTLA-TV that the woman ran out the home in pajamas and said her father shot at her.

"She said, ‘My dad took a shot at me, and my mom and my brother are still inside," Greg Demos told the station.

Police didn't name Lertzman as one of the deceased, but Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer later identified Lertzman as the husband in what he called a “horrible tragedy." He had been with the office since 2005.

"As we search for answers to how this could happen, we mourn the victims and envelop those left behind with our love at this time of unbearable loss," Feuer said in a statement. "Of course we will provide members of our City Attorney Family with needed counseling and support."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Feuer's office nor police identified the mother and son. It was not clear what led to the shooting, Lopez said. Police told the news station the department didn't have a record of a troubled history at the home.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are being sought, Lopez said.

Click for more from FoxLA.com.