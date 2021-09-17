Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy killed off-duty after car slams into pole

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was killed when the car he was driving slammed into a pole in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a report.

A woman in the passenger seat was severely hurt in the crash in Temple City, northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

Deputy Cameron Fish, 33, was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control before the single-car crash, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said, the station reported.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Cameron Fish," the sheriff's department wrote on Twitter Thursday. "The @LASDHQ family is saddened by this loss, and extends our condolences to Deputy Fish’s family."

Fish worked at the Men’s Central jail and as a bailiff in court, a family friend told FOX 11.

Fish was thrown from the 1960s Shelby Cobra roadster when it hit a light pole after it veered onto a center median.

"The impact caused (Fish) to be ejected from his vehicle," CHP said, according to the station. "It is unknown if either of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts or if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this crash."