Los Angeles County health inspector caught dancing after telling brewery to close: owner

An owner of a brewery in Los Angeles County told Fox News on Monday that a video camera inside his establishment appeared to capture a health inspector breaking out into a dance after informing a worker that the place had to close-- just before the Super Bowl.

Bart Avery, one of the owners of Bravery Brewery in Lancaster, Calif., said the inspector visited the brewery at about 11 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. She told one of his employees that the brewery was in violation of county guidelines because there was no food truck, and it had to close, he said.

Like many small businesses, Avery said his brewery has been "decimated financially and emotionally."

Avery said the inspector turned out to be incorrect and the establishment had every right to be open. The brewery was only pouring draft beer to go, so-- despite her claim-- they did not need a food truck to operate. She eventually admitted that there was some kind of misunderstanding and business there could resume. One of the inspector's bosses also called to apologize for the confusion the next day, he said.

The county’s health department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

Avery eventually went back to view one of the security cameras and said he spotted the inspector break into a dance just moments after delivering the news that the place had to close. Of course, he has no way of knowing why the inspector felt compelled to dance, but "the perception really sucks," he said.

She had just informed the worker that he could be out of a job, he said. Considering all the pain that these lockdowns inflicted on small business owners, the dance was jarring, he said.