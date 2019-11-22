Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles-bound train hits RV, causing fire, delays

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Los Angeles-bound commuter train struck an RV stopped on the tracks during Friday's morning commuter rush and burst into flames after impact, causing widespread delays.

The collision involving Metrolink's OC Line 681 occurred around 5:30 a.m. at an intersection in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Santa Fe Springs. The train's crew and around 120 passengers were evacuated.

POLICE DASHCAM SHOWS MOMENT AMTRAK TRAIN SLAMS INTO CAR ON NEW JERSEY TRACKS

This photo provided by the Norwalk Sheriff's Station shows the scene after an RV was hit by a commuter train and burst into flames along a track in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. on Friday. Authorities say the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday at an intersection in an industrial area of Santa Fe Springs. There were no immediate reports of injuries. All passengers on the Metrolink train were safely evacuated. (Norwalk Sheriff's Station via AP)

This photo provided by the Norwalk Sheriff's Station shows the scene after an RV was hit by a commuter train and burst into flames along a track in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. on Friday. Authorities say the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday at an intersection in an industrial area of Santa Fe Springs. There were no immediate reports of injuries. All passengers on the Metrolink train were safely evacuated. (Norwalk Sheriff's Station via AP)

Four people on the train complained of pain and were treated at the scene. It was not clear why the RV was stopped on the tracks or how fast the train was moving.

“Our engineer went into emergency stop procedures but unfortunately was unable to stop in time,” Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson said.

The RV, Metrolink train and a nearby freight train stopped on a parallel track caught fire, authorities said. The flames charred a rail car on the freight locomotive and the RV was destroyed.

Passenger Ryan Hajek said he felt the train operator slam the brakes as it approached the intersection.

“The lights inside went dark, so we knew something went wrong, I knew we crushed into something," Hajek told KABC-TV. "As we stopped, I saw all the debris of what looked like a car on the side of the tracks, and I knew then that we had hit something."

This photo provided by the Norwalk Sheriff's Station shows first responders at the scene after an RV was hit by a commuter train in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., on Friday. (Norwalk Sheriff's Station via AP)

This photo provided by the Norwalk Sheriff's Station shows first responders at the scene after an RV was hit by a commuter train in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., on Friday. (Norwalk Sheriff's Station via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were looking for four people seen running from the tracks just before impact, Whittier Police Officer Hugo Figueroa said.

Buses were called in to transport passengers to Union Station in Los Angeles. Metrolink said passengers on trains 681, 601, 603, 701 and 700 with a valid fare can receive up to a $50 reimbursement for alternate transportation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 