Los Angeles-area deputy shot outside sheriff's station, expected to survive

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot outside a sheriff's department station Wednesday but was expected to survive, investigators said.

Someone fired into the back of the department's Lancaster station, located about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, sometime after 3 p.m. and struck the deputy in the shoulder, Deputy Morgan Arteaga told Fox News.

The unidentified deputy was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

"The Lancaster deputies are still clearing the area and searching for the suspect and the location from where the short were fired," Arteaga said.

The incident came days after a California Highway Patrol officer was gunned down in a shootout in Riverside, a city located 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Officer Andre Moye, Jr., 34, was filling out paperwork to impound a vehicle when Aaron Luther, 49, allegedly shot him with a rifle. Luther then died in a shootout with law enforcement.