Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Missing Persons
Published

Lori Vallow set to appear in Idaho court Friday after extradition from Hawaii: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Lori Vallow to be extradited to Idaho as search for missing children continuesVideo

Lori Vallow to be extradited to Idaho as search for missing children continues

Lori Vallow, the mother of two children missing since September, is denied a bail reduction in Hawaii and will be returning to Idaho face child desertion charges; Rick Leventhal reports.

Lori Vallow, mother of two missing Idaho kids who was arrested in Hawaii in February in connection with their unknown whereabouts, has a court date Friday in Idaho, according to a report.

But the location of JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who haven’t been seen since September, remained a mystery, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

GRANDFATHER OF LORI VALLOW'S MISSING KIDS PLEADS WITH STEPFATHER TO 'DO A LOT OF SOUL SEARCHING'

Vallow is being transported from Hawaii to the Madison County jail in Rexburg, Idaho, where she will be held until her scheduled court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the station.

Lori Vallow's missing Idaho kids: Everything to know about Doomsday cult caseVideo

She will face two felony counts of child abandonment, obstruction, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court, according to authorities.

Last week Vallow waived her right to an extradition hearing following her arrest and a judge refused her defense attorney’s request that her bail bond be lowered to $10,000 from $5 million.

Prosecutors had argued that Vallow was a flight risk, pointing to the “extensive media attention” given to her case and her financial resources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vallow’s arrest followed her noncompliance with a January court order to physically present her children before Idaho welfare workers or Rexburg, Idaho, police within five days of the order.