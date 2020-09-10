Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to charges of conspiring to hide children's remains

Lori Vallow on Thursday pleaded not guilty in Idaho's Madison County Magistrate Court to charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence of her children's remains, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Vallow, an Idaho mother at the center of a case involving the 2019 disappearance and death of her two children, pleaded not guilty during a five-minute hearing held via Zoom. A jury trial was set for April 2, 2021.

LORI VALLOW WILL BE CHARGED IN DEATH OF HER EX-HUSBAND WITHIN 4-6 MONTHS, POLICE CONFIRM

Authorities discovered the remains of Vallow's two children — Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16 — on her husband's property on June 9.

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, had already pleaded not guilty on Aug. 21 to charges of felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, as well as two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Vallow is also a person of interest in the case of the 2019 fatal shooting of her former husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot by his brother-in-law, Alex Cox, in July 2019 after an altercation in a suburban Phoenix home, police in Arizona say.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.