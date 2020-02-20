Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on several charges

Lori Vallow, the mother of missing Idaho children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, was arrested Thursday in Hawaii on multiple charges, police said, months after the boy and girl disappeared.

The charges included two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, the Kauai Police Department announced. Vallow also faces charges of resisting or obstructing police officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court, among others.

Vallow was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho, after missing a deadline to produce the children to child welfare workers before Jan.30.

"We wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case," Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said. "We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant."

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been in Hawaii after they left Idaho in November amid questions about the children. The children, originally from Arizona, were last seen this past September but were never reported missing

Police said there was no indication the children were in Hawaii. Vallow will attend a court hearing in Kauai at a date to be determined where she can waive or contest her extradition to Idaho, police said.

The arrest came days after Vallow and Daybell were seen on the Hawaiian island of Maui, East Idaho News reported.

They have been wanted for questioning in the children's disappearances. Three people connected with the couple have died, including Vallow's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July. Her brother, Alex Cox, died in December and Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October.

Her death has been under investigation. Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow in Arizona. He claimed self-defense and was never arrested.

Security footage released by an Idaho storage company earlier this month showed Vallow visiting the facility in Rexburg multiples times. She left photos of her children, as well as bicycles, clothing and other items.

Family members of Lori Vallow said she had joined a doomsday cult. Daybell authored religious-themed fiction books about the end of the world. The couple married in October, a month after Tammy Daybell died in her Idaho home.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.