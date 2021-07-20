'Doomsday' cult-mom Lori Vallow's iCloud account reveals chilling new revelations

Lori Vallow, the "doomsday cult mom" at the center of the deaths of her two children, a former husband and the former wife of her current husband, took photos of rifle ammunition from an Idaho gun store and appeared to "carefully" not discuss anything via text message, according to recently released emails pertaining to the investigation.

The 2,500 emails released by the Chandler Police Department in Arizona shed some light into the lengthy inquiry into Vallow and Chad Daybell that spans three states and involves multiple law enforcement agencies. They both face first-degree murder charges for the death of Vallow's two children – 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – and Daybells' former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow also faces a conspiracy to commit a murder charge in connection to the death of her fourth husband, 62-year-old Charles Vallow.

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES IN CONNECTION TO HER CHILDREN'S DEATHS

Among the emails were two images taken from Vallow's iCloud showing boxes of rifle ammunition from an Idaho gun shop. In a Jan. 30, 2020 email from a Chandler police detective to the FBI, he noted the images "would be worth looking into ASAP."

In the email, the detective described what was discovered in the iCloud. He noted there were cell phone screenshots taken of a computer showing booking conformations for airline fares and car and hotel rentals. Vallow booked a flight from Idaho to Arizona the day before Tammy Daybell was shot at by Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, authorities said.

She booked a flight back days later after Daybell died in October 2019.

"One additional irony is the fact that Lori booked a flight from Phx (Phoenix) to Idaho the day after Tammy died," the detective told the FBI.

In his email, he also raised concerns about Vallow's communication methods.

"It does not appear that Lori is communicating with anyone using text messages," the email reads. "She did have text content on the cloud but she seems careful to not discuss anything using text and will ask people to call her."

The investigator also noted that the most important thing he observed from the screenshots was one showing the purchase of two wedding bands that Vallow and Daybell appeared to be wearing in their wedding photo. The modification date on the photo was August 2019.

"This would appear that the screen shot was taken before then," he wrote.

Charles Vallow was killed in July 2019 by Cox, who claimed self-defense and was never prosecuted. He died in December 2019 of natural causes. Vallow and Daybell were married weeks after his wife died.

The intended seller of the bands told authorities he canceled the order because he was too busy. The detective said he thinks Vallow purchased similar bands elsewhere.

Joshua Vallow and Ryan were found in June 2020 buried on Daybell's property. He is slated to stand trial later this year. In May, Lori Vallow was found unfit for trial, pausing criminal proceedings against her for the time being.