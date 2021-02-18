Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow denied limited cellphone privilege in Idaho jail

Vallow is in an Idaho jail on conspiracy charges related to the deaths of her two children

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Lori Vallow, the so-called "cult mom" charged in connection with the deaths of her two children, won’t be getting a cell phone while she’s held in an Idaho jail.

District Judge Steven Boyce ruled Wednesday that while the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for clients and attorneys, the use of a cell phone is still prohibited, the East Idaho News reported.

AUTOPSY OF TAMMY DAYBELL, LATE WIFE OF LORI VALLOW'S HUSBAND, IS COMPLETE, BUT SHERIFF'S OFFICE WON'T RELEASE

"That goes way outside the scope of what the jail policies would be," Boyce during a Zoom hearing. "An electronic telecommunication device is considered a major contraband item."

Vallow’s attorney Mark Means filed the motion last month in Idaho's Seventh Judicial District, claiming that Vallow has been unable to discuss the case with him after he was denied access to meet with her in the attorney-client room at the Madison County Detention Center for several months in 2020.

Vallow is in an Idaho jail on conspiracy charges related to the deaths of her two children. FILE (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)

Means claimed that he and Vallow were limited to telephone communication using two options: a desk phone where she is handcuffed and "approximately two feet from the ear of a deputy" or a second phone that records calls and is "approximately 15-20 feet from said deputy."

He requested that his client be given limited access to a cellphone so she can consult her counsel in private.

Family says remains found at Idaho home are Lori Vallow's children

Vallow's husband Chad Daybell, who owns the property, has been arrested with bail set at $1 million.

Boyce said that inmates still have access to privileged meetings in the attorney-client room when it is available and denied Means' request to turn off the cameras in the room.  

Vallow and her current husband, Chad Daybell, are charged in Idaho in connection with concealment and other crimes related to the deaths of her children, seven-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Their bodies were found in June on Daybell's property. 

The next hearing for Vallow and Daybell was scheduled for March 22.

