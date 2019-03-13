Lori Loughlin expected to surrender Wednesday to face college bribery scandal charges: report

Actress Lori Loughlin was expected to surrender Wednesday to face charges in connection with a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal involving wealthy individuals and celebrities who allegedly paid millions and carried out fraud to place their children in elite universities.

Federal law enforcement officials went to Loughlin’s home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but she was working in Vancouver, Canada, according to TMZ. She faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a criminal complaint.

WHAT SCANDAL? LORI LOUGHLIN NEVER MENTIONED AS JIMMY KIMMEL INTERVIEWS ‘FULL HOUSE’ CO-STAR BOB SAGET

Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested on the same charges and posted bail Tuesday. Some reports initially said Loughlin was also in court, but later accounts said her husband was alone.

Actress Felicity Huffman -- an Academy Award nominee -- was also arrested at her home Tuesday for her alleged involvement in the scheme. She appeared in a Los Angeles federal court before posting $250,000 bail and surrendering her passport.

Loughlin has made arrangements to surrender when she returns to Los Angeles, TMZ, the celebrity news site, reported.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team despite that fact that neither child participated in the sport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than four dozen people are charged in the nationwide scam, which is alleged to have placed students in top-tier schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas. A federal investigation into the matter -- dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" - has been ongoing for more than a year.

Loughlin is best known for her role as "Aunt Becky" on "Full House," a comedy series that ran from 1987 to 1995 and was recently revived as "Fuller House."