Looters make off with $20G in booze, upstate New York liquor store owner says

A family-owned liquor store operating for more than 40 years in Rochester, N.Y., lost about $20,000 in booze to looters over the weekend as George Floyd rioting continued, according to a report.

The looters also left the store heavily damaged, owner Carl Fantauzzo Jr. told WHAM-TV.

“It was trashed,” Fantauzzo told the station. "They just kicked in the front window. They started grabbing half-pints of liquor, they went into the back room, carrying out full cases - and it was two separate waves.”

CALIFORNIA LIQUOR STORE ONWER USES AR-15 TO PROTECT HIS PROPERTY FROM LOOTERS IN GEORGE FLOYD UNREST

A security-camera video shows about 20 people inside the Euphoria Liquor Store, the report said.

After being alerted to the scene, Fantauzzo said he and some friends later spent the rest of the night guarding the store – and its remaining merchandise. The owner said he later boarded up the store “like Fort Knox” until repairs can be made.

There was no indication that any suspects had been arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Saturday, a woman was attacked by rioters in broad daylight outside a Rochester store. One attacker beats the woman while another whacks her with what appears to be a wooden plank.