Last Update January 8, 2015

Longtime journalist and NABJ co-founder Chuck Stone dies

By | Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Longtime journalist and educator Charles Sumner "Chuck" Stone Jr, one of the founders of the National Association of Black Journalists, has died. He was 89.

Allegra Stone said that her father died Sunday at an assisted living facility in Chapel Hill, N.C. He'd been a journalism professor at the University of North Carolina for 14 years starting in 1991.

Chuck Stone served as a writer and editor for influential black publications in Washington and Chicago in the 1960s before working as an adviser to U.S. Rep. Adam Clayton Powell.

He later became a columnist and editor at the Philadelphia Daily News from 1972 to 1991.

He was also the first president of the NABJ.