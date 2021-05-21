Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Long Island smoke shop owner found murdered in his store

Store owner is survived by his two children and wife

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Suffolk County smoke shop owner was found murdered inside his store Wednesday.

Kinshuk Patel, 33, was found inside the Dapper Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst, by a family member who grew concerned after being unable to contact him, according to ABC 7.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, and officials ruled his death a homicide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patel left behind two children and a wife, his aunt told the station.

"He’s the kindest soul I’ve ever known," Trupti Patel reportedly said. "Always, always, always smiling."

The cause of death has not been released, and there was no immediate word on any arrests in the case. 

Click here to read more of the New York Post.

Your Money