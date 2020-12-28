Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Long Island cops say they found burning human corpse in backyard, make arrest

Suffolk County man accused of killing man, setting body on fire behind his home in Shirley

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
A Long Island man was arrested after cops allegedly found a burning human body in his backyard.

Peter Pendzinski, 20, is accused of killing a man and then setting the corpse on fire behind his home in the hamlet of Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

A neighbor called 911 to report the blaze at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officers got there they "found a body burning on the property," cops said in a statement.

MASSIVE PARTY AT NY MANSION BUSTED WITH 400 PEOPLE

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause of death, cops said.

Pendzinski was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/northeast/new-york" target="_blank">Long Island</a> man was arrested after cops allegedly found a burning human body in his backyard. (iStock)

He was charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Police said Pendzinski lives in the home on the Shirley property, which his father owns.

