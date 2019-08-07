Long Island nanny who swiped cat to save from euthanasia may get to keep it

The Long Island nanny who swiped her boss’s elderly cat to save him from euthanization may still get to keep the pet — with a judge on Monday ordering her to come back armed with medical records as she fights for custody.

Russell and Julie Berman had asked Nassau County Judge Rhonda Fischer to force their kids’ former carer, Rebecca Katz, to hand back 15-year-old tabby Tigger — but the judge shot down the request, saying she needs to review the cat’s health status before making a decision.

Either this is worked out and we decide who is going to get custody of this cat … or medical records show this cat is in pain and suffering,” Fischer said, instructing the parties to return on Aug. 14.

Fischer didn’t elaborate on whether a clean bill of health would mean she would grant Katz custody, or if other factors were at stake.

Court documents previously showed Julie Berman admitted she intended to put Tigger down due to “medical issues” before Katz absconded with the feline last month.

But the nanny’s attorney insisted Monday the pet isn’t in pain.

“To turn this cat over to have this cat euthanized … would be more cruel,” lawyer Carolyn Sanchez told the judge.

Outside of the court, she added: “From all indications, the Bermans are relentlessly determined to obtain the cat for the sole purpose of having it euthanized.”

The Bermans declined to comment.

Katz, who cared for the couple’s two young children for years, said she took Tigger after she arrived for work on July 2 and learned they wanted to end his life

She left behind a note that read, “I can’t let this happen.”

She was later charged with petit larceny and released on probation.

