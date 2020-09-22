Live Updates: Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall, heavy rains projected

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the upper Texas coast late Monday night, with heavy rains projected to continue over portions of the state's middle and upper coast.

The storm was located about 10 miles east-southeast of Port Lavaca, Texas, as of 2 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Beta is expected to bring up to 15 inches of rain from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

