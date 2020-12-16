LIVE UPDATES: Nor'easter could be biggest East Coast storm in years

A nor'easter was on target to slam parts of the Mid-Atlantic states and New England starting Wednesday, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and some coastal flooding.

The storm has the potential to be the biggest East Coast storm in years and is likely to bring snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches to the region, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"Confidence is high that this major winter storm will result in significant impacts including travel disruptions and power outages across much of the Mid-Atlantic, southeastern New York, and southern New England," the NWS added.

FAST FACTS New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said residents in the area: "need to take it [the storm] seriously.”



The NWS has posted winter storm warnings, watches, and winter weather advisories from southern New England to the southern Appalachians.

According to AccuWeather, the nor'easter was anticipated to bring more snow than all of last year's combined in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Freezing rain and ice accumulations were also expected for parts of North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

