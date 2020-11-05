Live Updates: National Guard activated after widespread violence in Portland, NYPD arrests about 50 protesters

The Oregon National Guard was activated in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday night in response to widespread violence in the city, authorities said.

Portland Police declared a riot amid a wave of destruction in the city that saw people smash storefront windows of local businesses in the downtown area. At least 11 rioters were arrested.

Videos shared to social media of demonstrations in New York City showed police and activists in heated confrontations. The NYPD announced about 50 arrests related to the protests. Police confiscated several weapons, including knives, a stun gun, and explosives.

Meanwhile, supporters of President Trump gathered at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, located outside of Phoenix, where some of the demonstrators were heard shouting: “Count those votes!”

Sheriff's deputies were guarding both the outside of the building and the counting inside, reports said. A few of the protesters carried assault-style rifles.

In Minneapolis, police closed traffic on Interstate 94 after protesters marched onto the highway.

