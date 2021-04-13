LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota police, protesters clash after Daunte Wright shooting; dozens arrested

At least 40 people were arrested after protesters and police clashed for a second night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, authorities said during a press conference early Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department as they defied curfew and demanded justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.

Authorities fired tear gas, and flash-bang grenades into the crowd. Protesters retaliated by throwing smoke canisters back toward law enforcement, while others launched fireworks at the police lines, according to reports.

"Move back!" the police chanted. "Hands up! Don't shoot!" the crowd chanted back.

Authorities said officers were shelled "pretty significantly," with objects thrown from the crowd. A few officers were hit by debris and suffered minor injuries during the unrest, police said.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as "an accidental discharge."

Earlier, police put up a fence and concrete barricades around the building's perimeter. It was surrounded by local police, as well as, Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol officers, the Star Tribune reported.

Police said they were thankful that only five businesses were burglarized during the unrest. Earlier reports indicated that looters broke into a Dollar Tree store at a strip mall near the police station.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday for counties that included Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, the state capital.

Police shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, on Sunday. The bodycam footage showed three police officers gathered near a stopped car that was pulled over an expired registration. Police attempted to arrest Wright for an outstanding warrant, leading to a struggle, followed by the fatal shooting.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer who shot and killed Wright had intended to fire a Taser, not the handgun.

The officer was identified as Kimberly A. Potter, whose career with the Brooklyn Center Police Department has spanned more than 25 years, the Star Tribune reported. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Monday night that Potter is on standard administrative leave.

