©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Live Updates: Key topic for 2020 election turns to energy

President Trump told supporters at a rally in  Pennsylvania on Tuesday that a Biden administration would badly damage the state's economy. 

Both Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., indicated they would halt fracking in some way. Biden has denied he would ban fracking.

The Trump campaign also pointed to Democrats' embrace of the Green New Deal, with its ambitious carbon-reduction goals.

