Live Updates: Hurricane Delta continues to rapidly intensify, dangerous storm surge expected

Delta continues to rapidly intensify, with hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge expected within parts of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico beginning Tuesday night.

A dangerous storm surge will likely raise water levels by up to seven feet above normal tide levels along the coast of the Yucatan peninsula within the hurricane warning area, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 11 p.m. on Monday the storm was located about 170 miles southwest of Negril, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a Category 1 storm.

It's forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

