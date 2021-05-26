LIVE UPDATES: George Floyd's brother says death anniversary like 'picking at a wound all over again'

On the anniversary of George Floyd's death, his brother, Philonise Floyd, said Tuesday night it was like "picking at a wound all over again."

Floyd made the comments on CNN’s "Don Lemon Tonight" where he reflected on the year since Floyd's death.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis after former police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for more than nine minutes. In April, Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

"Me waking up knowing that this is the day that my brother was brutally murdered by a police officer who was sworn in to help others, it was just like picking at a wound all over again," Philonise Floyd said.

"My brother was tortured to death, and this is the day that will always be remembered all around the world forever … I will make sure we cement his legacy," he continued.

FAST FACTS The family, in a news conference after meeting with Biden, called for the House’s Justice in Policing Act to be passed.



Hours before the Minneapolis festivities, the intersection where Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire.

Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members also held a moment of silence at a "Celebration of Life" event at a downtown park in Minneapolis.

"It’s been a troubling year, a long year," Bridgett Floyd told the crowd downtown. "But we made it. ... The love is here. George is here."

Other members of Floyd’s family met in Washington with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as moments of silence were held throughout the U.S.

