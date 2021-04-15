LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin trial to hear closing arguments on Monday

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to resume on Monday, where closing arguments will be heard from both sides.

The defense and prosecution have each rested their cases.

Prior to the weekend, Judge Peter Cahill suggested jurors prepare for a lengthy deliberation saying, "If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short."

Chauvin, 45, is on trial for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

On Thursday, Chauvin took off his mask and spoke for the first time during the trial, telling Cahill absent of the jury’s presence in the courtroom that he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right and would not testify. It would have been Chauvin's first time publicly telling his side of the story.

FAST FACTS Chauvin, 45, is charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.



Prosecutors say Floyd died because Chauvin’s knee was pressed into Floyd’s neck or neck area for 9 1/2 minutes

Prosecutors also recalled Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care expert, to the stand to poke holes in a defense witness' theory that carbon monoxide poisoning from a police car's exhaust could have contributed to Floyd's death.

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial. In addition to programming on the Fox News Channel, Fox News Digital will provide livestreams of the proceeding at FoxNews.com.

Follow below for more updates on the trial. Mobile users click here.