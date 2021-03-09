LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin trial begins in Minneapolis with jury selection

Jury selection in the trial of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin charged in connection to the death of George Floyd began Tuesday, a day later than scheduled -- even though a looming appellate ruling threatened to push the case back weeks or even months as the state tries to reinstate a third-degree murder count.

There were no updates Tuesday morning regarding a response from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill began addressing the entire pool of potential jurors brought into the courtroom at 9 a.m. CT. The potential jurors will not be seen on-camera in the courtroom and names will not be used to protect their privacy.

FAST FACTS Minneapolis and Hennepin County officials said they would spend at least $1 million to put up fences and other barricades before the trial.



Chauvin is currently charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.



Jury selection will end after 14 people are picked -- 12 jurors who will deliberate the case and two alternates who won’t be part of deliberations unless needed.



The process is estimated to take about three weeks.

State prosecutors filed a motion Monday with the state Court of Appeals asking to stop the case until the Minnesota Supreme Court makes a decision on whether or not to reinstate a charge of third-degree murder.

The second-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to prove that Chauvin’s conduct was a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd’s death, and that Chauvin was committing felony assault at the time. The third-degree murder charge would require them to prove that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death through a dangerous act without regard for human life.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, technically has at least 30 days to file a petition to review the issue, but he told Cahill he does not intend to delay the matter. It could take another 30 days for the Supreme Court to review the matter and respond, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

